Valley Strong Credit Union donates additional $26,000 to COVID-19 relief fund

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Valley Strong Credit Union has donated an additional $26,000 to the COVID-19 Relief Fund at Kern Community Foundation.

Earlier this month, Valley Strong donated $100,000 to the relief fund in Kern and an additional $25,000 to Tulare County, according to a release from the foundation.

To date, nearly $300,000 has been given in grants to support relief efforts, the release said.

Those wishing to contribute to the Kern County COVID-19 Relief Fund can make a secure tax-deductible donation in one of the following ways:

• Online at kernfoundation.org.

• By mailing a check to Kern Community Foundation, 3300 Truxtun Ave., Suite 220, Bakersfield, CA 93301, specifying “Kern County COVID-19 Relief Fund” in the memo.

• By phone using a major credit card. Call 661-325-5346 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.