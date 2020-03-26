Valley Strong Credit Union awarding $100K to local nonprofits impacted by COVID-19

Valley Strong Credit Union has announced it will award $100,000 in assistance to local nonprofit organizations impacted by the recent coronavirus pandemic.

The bank said that nonprofits wanting to apply for Valley Strong COVID-19 Relief Fund assistance must meet several qualifications, including being located within Kern County, be filed as a 501(c)(3) and have a mission that addresses the needs of the community.

“Local nonprofit entities serve a vital role in our community,” said President/CEO Steve Renock. “It is our hope this small gesture will serve as a way to ensure essential activities assisting our local citizens continue during these unprecedented times.”

Nonprofit entities interested in applying may do so at valleystrong.com/relieffund.