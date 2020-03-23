Valley Plaza Mall to close Tuesday due to coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Valley Plaza Mall is set to close tomorrow due to the coronavirus.

Brookfield Properties, which owns the mall, said that while many retail stores in the mall will be closed, tenants that are considered essential by the state — restaurants such as Red Robin and Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que and big-box stores such as Target — will remain open as long as they have exterior-facing entrances.

“After many thoughtful discussions, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close our shopping centers,” the company said in a news release. “We continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and are working cooperatively with our tenants and government and health officials to best serve as employment centers and a place for goods and services.”