Valley Plaza Mall cuts back hours in response to COVID-19 concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Valley Plaza Mall said it is changing its operating hours beginning Monday, March 16 in response to concerns of possible spread of the coronavirus.

The mall will now be open between Monday through Saturday between noon and 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

The mall said it is also adding hand sanitizer dispensers and have custodial staff cleaning “highly touchable” areas more frequently.

In addition, the mall said it is postponing the opening of its Easter bunny celebration. The mall and operator Cherry Hill will refund reservations if the celebration is utlimately canceled, according to a statement.

The mall reminds visitors to wash hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds and to avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.