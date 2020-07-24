Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Valley Children’s Hospital officials raise alarm on COVID-19 risk to kids

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Valley Children’s Hospital says people aren’t seriously considering how dangerous COVID-19 is for children.

Executives held a virtual news conference from Madera to discuss how the virus is affecting families. The hospital says they have seen an 8% positive rate for patients they’ve tested, with 69 children having to be hospitalized.

CEO Todd Suntrapak said man people assume children don’t have as much to fear about COVID-19.

“When we see a dialogue, a narrative that is focused on how small the risk is numericlly to children, it is particularly objectionable and we feel a miscarriage,” he said.

Suntrapak said children are being put in situations where they can be infected, or infect others. The hospital also warned about COVID-19’s link to multi-system inflammatory syndrome, which leaves children in pain and has been deadly in some cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News