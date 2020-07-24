Valley Children’s Hospital officials raise alarm on COVID-19 risk to kids

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Valley Children’s Hospital says people aren’t seriously considering how dangerous COVID-19 is for children.

Executives held a virtual news conference from Madera to discuss how the virus is affecting families. The hospital says they have seen an 8% positive rate for patients they’ve tested, with 69 children having to be hospitalized.

CEO Todd Suntrapak said man people assume children don’t have as much to fear about COVID-19.

“When we see a dialogue, a narrative that is focused on how small the risk is numericlly to children, it is particularly objectionable and we feel a miscarriage,” he said.

Suntrapak said children are being put in situations where they can be infected, or infect others. The hospital also warned about COVID-19’s link to multi-system inflammatory syndrome, which leaves children in pain and has been deadly in some cases.