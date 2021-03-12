Vaccines available for more high risk groups

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Public health officials say coronavirus vaccines need to go to those most vulnerable in our community. New vaccine eligibility guidelines offer more high-risk groups the chance to gain immunity from the disease. Kern Public Health announces today that more vulnerable groups can roll up their sleeves for COVID shots.

Michelle Corson: “The groups that are now going to be eligible to be vaccinated begin with groups that have certain health conditions that put them at higher risk, persons with certain disabilities, and some different living spaces or work environments,” said Michelle Corson, Public Information Officer for the Kern County Public Health Department/

Public health officials say it will be easy for those in high-risk groups to sign up for their shots.

Michelle Corson: “To make your appointment, you do not have to bring verification that you are qualified and are in one of these priority groups,” said Corson. “We expect our residents to do the right thing and to be honest.”

Some Kern residents say this couldn’t have come soon enough. Sue Harb got her shot this morning.

“I think everybody should be getting the vaccine so we have a herd immunity,” said Harb. “There’s no microchip, there’s nothing crazy in it. It’s just a regular vaccine.”

The new guidelines take effect on Monday. If you want to sign up for a vaccine, you can use the state’s website MyTurn.ca.gov.