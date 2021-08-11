Vaccine clinic being held in Delano Thursday

Registered nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A free vaccine clinic is being held in Delano on Thursday.

The clinic is being held from 3-6 p.m. at La Vina Middle School, located at 1331 Browning Road. No appointment is needed. They will be administering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Those who get vaccinated will also receive a free snow cone. Organizers are asking those who attend to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

If you would like more information or would like to schedule an appointment, call 661-525-5900.