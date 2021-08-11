Vaccine clinic being held in Delano Thursday

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A free vaccine clinic is being held in Delano on Thursday.
The clinic is being held from 3-6 p.m. at La Vina Middle School, located at 1331 Browning Road. No appointment is needed. They will be administering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Those who get vaccinated will also receive a free snow cone. Organizers are asking those who attend to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
If you would like more information or would like to schedule an appointment, call 661-525-5900.