MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health is teaming up with the McFarland Unified School District and the Latino COVID-19 Task Force to hold a free vaccine clinic on Thursday for anyone age 12 and older.

The vaccine clinic is scheduled from 12-3 p.m. at McFarland Junior High School, located at 405 Mast Avenue. Appointments are recommended, but not required. They will be administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

To make an appointment, call 661-771-8400.