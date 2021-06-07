Vaccination clinic held at Kern Valley High School

KGET 17
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday at Kern Valley High School.
The Pfizer vaccine was given to anyone 12 and older. For other vaccination clinics, go to my.turn.ca.gov.
Click here to see our list of local Event Cancellations.
Click here for a list of local closed schools, businesses, restaurants and more.
Click here for a list of local food and resource distribution.
Click here for a list of local restaurants and stores with delivery and pick up options.