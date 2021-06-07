Coronavirus
Vaccination clinic held at Kern Valley High School

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday at Kern Valley High School.

The Pfizer vaccine was given to anyone 12 and older. For other vaccination clinics, go to my.turn.ca.gov.

