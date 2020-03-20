USA Swimming asks 2020 Olympic Games be postponed

1  of  2
(KGET) — USA Swimming is requesting the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo be pushed back a year.

In a letter to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the groups says the health and safety of its athletes, coaches, staff and volunteers remains its priority and the games should be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are no perfect answers, and this will not be easy; however, it is a solution that provides a concrete path forward and allows all athletes to prepare for a safe and successful Olympic Games in 2021,” the letter says.

