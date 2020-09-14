WATCH LIVE: US Surgeon General to speak at press conference today after meeting with Kern County leaders

Coronavirus
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams will be participating in a press conference at 2:15 p.m. to discuss his visit to Bakersfield today.

This morning, Adams participated in a roundtable discussion at Kern Medical with government officials as well as business and medical leaders regarding local COVID-19 testing efforts.

The surgeon general’s visit comes as reported cases of COVID-19 have declined in Kern County in recent days, but deaths continuing to climb. Kern County remains under stay-at-home orders with public gatherings being limited, but with some businesses opening back up with modifications to how they operate.

