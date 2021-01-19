US hits 400,000 COVID-19 deaths on eve of inauguration

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, Raelene Critchlow, 86, receives a visit from her great-grandchild Camille Carter, 6, at Creekside Senior Living in Bountiful, Utah. Window visits help seniors connect to families despite coronavirus restrictions. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The United States topped more than 400,000 coronavirus deaths on the eve of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. The milestone comes almost one year to the day after the country’s first confirmed case of the virus.

Johns Hopkins University reported the deaths Tuesday during the final hours of President Donald Trump’s term. It took the United States less than five weeks to rise from 300,000 to 400,000. The first reported cases of coronavirus in the United States was reported on Jan. 21, 2020.

The U.S. accounts for nearly 1 of every 5 virus deaths reported worldwide, far more than any other country despite its great wealth and medical resources.

Across the United States, more than 123,000 people were hospitalized with the virus Monday, according to The COVID Tracking Project. The CDC warned last week that the new, more infectious variant first seen in Britain will probably become the dominant version in the U.S. by March.

More than 12.2 million Americans have received their first shot of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reports that more than 31.1 million doses have been distributed across the country.

This comes with Biden set to take office Wednesday with unemployment numbers high and the virus raging on. Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan in hopes to turn the tide on the pandemic, speeding up vaccine rollout and providing financial help.

Called the “American Rescue Plan,” the legislative proposal would meet Biden’s goal of administering 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration, while advancing his objective of reopening most schools by the spring.

Globally, the death toll from coronavirus topped more than 2 million Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.