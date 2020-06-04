Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Urrichio’s to reopen for dine-in customers starting tomorrow

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Uricchio’s Trattoria will reopen for dine-in customers starting tomorrow, the business confirmed today.

The downtown Bakersfield restaurant will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. for dinner as well as on Saturday for dinner only, 4-8 p.m. The restaurant is closed Sundays and Mondays.

The eatery said the menu will be more limited but will include many local favorites. There will be no seating at the bar. Patio dining will be available as well as limited seating inside.

Urrichio’s is marking its 25th anniversary this week. A big celebration was initially planned for this week but has been postponed to September.

To make a reservation or for more information, call 661-326-9970.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open
Crespo Roofing

Crespo Roofing

Ask for our COVID-19 discounts and deep first responder discounts - up to 25% or $2,500!

Visit CrespoRoofing.com

Qwik Time Plumbing

Qwik Time AC & Heating

Mention discount code KGET to save $400 on a new energy efficient AC and heating system!

Visit QwikTimeAC.com

Qwik Time Plumbing

Western Security

Mention this ad to get your first 3 months of monitoring FREE!

WesternSecurityBakersfield.com

Fatburger

Fatburger

Fresh authentic tasting burgers, fries, and real ice cream shakes. Now open for dine in, curbside, take out, or delivery

Visit Fatburger.com

Latest News

More Local News