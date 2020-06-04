Urrichio’s to reopen for dine-in customers starting tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Uricchio’s Trattoria will reopen for dine-in customers starting tomorrow, the business confirmed today.

The downtown Bakersfield restaurant will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. for dinner as well as on Saturday for dinner only, 4-8 p.m. The restaurant is closed Sundays and Mondays.

The eatery said the menu will be more limited but will include many local favorites. There will be no seating at the bar. Patio dining will be available as well as limited seating inside.

Urrichio’s is marking its 25th anniversary this week. A big celebration was initially planned for this week but has been postponed to September.

To make a reservation or for more information, call 661-326-9970.