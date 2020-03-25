Universal Studios Hollywood, Knott’s Berry Farm extend closures due to coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (KGET) — Two Southern California theme parks will be closed for longer than initially anticipated as people are urged to stay in their homes and away from crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City will be shut down through at least April 19, officials announced Tuesday in a statement. The closure extends to Universal CityWalk.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed, based on guidance from health agencies and government officials,” the statement read.

Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park also said last Friday that it will likely be closed through at least mid-May, noting it would “continue to follow regional and national health directives related to COVID-19.”

Both theme parks were initially slated to be shuttered through the end of the month. They each have plans in place to accommodate guests who already purchased tickets for affected dates or have season passes.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia are also closed through at least the end of the month, though neither has said as of Tuesday afternoon whether they expected the shutdown to last longer.

However, last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order in California, mandating the closure of nonessential businesses — including dine-in restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainments — to combat the coronavirus crisis.

Residents are also being urged to stay in their homes as much as possible and to socially distance themselves from others.

Newsom has warned that without drastic action, 56% of the state’s population — more than 22 million people — could be sickened by the coronavirus in the next two months.