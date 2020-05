BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United Way of Kern County wants to help those hit hard during the pandemic.

The non-profit is offering financial assistance to impacted people and families.

People in need are asked to submit an application to potentially receive up to $1,000.

Community-based organizations can receive up to $50,000.

Applications for the grants are due Monday, May 18.

You can visit this website to apply. Click on “Financial Assistance.”