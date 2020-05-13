United Way of Kern County gets $1.3M to help people impacted by COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — United Way of Kern County has announced it has received a $1.3 million gift from an anonymous donor as part of a $6.6 million gift earmarked for United Way chapters in the Central Valley.

The money is specifically intended to assist nonprofits doing relief work and provide immediate relief to vulnerable residents who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a difficult time to live in, our communities are struggling to get ahead and we have to step up and do what’s right. Our families need food and financial assistance more than ever,” said Mari Perez-Dowling, president & CEO of UWKC. “This is a generous gift and we are grateful for it, but it’s definitely not enough to cover the essentials. We invite our community partners and businesses to contribute to this cause and collaborate with our projects to ensure our vulnerable communities get assisted.”

Businesses, organizations and community leaders are encouraged to make contributions to help assist with projects that United Way of Kern County is developing with current funds. To donate to the UWKC Relief Fund, visit helpkern.org