Unique Bakersfield companies seeing rise in sales during pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Say It Creative has been booming with business.

What started as a small family business two years ago has now become a way to celebrate all kinds of events while people are stuck at home.

The sister run company every night, lays out all of the decorations and starts assembling-. From there, they head to each house and set up the display for those to wake up to in the morning.

Thursday night is the most set ups they’ve had yet. They had 13 birthday celebrations, 12 graduations and 2 retirements. They assembled and put up throughout the night.

The sisters say they are grateful to be apart of each special moment and are blown away by how much their company has taken off.

If you’d like to know more, check out their Instagram page: Say It Creative