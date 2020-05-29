Breaking News
Fired police officer Derek Chauvin taken charged with murder in George Floyd killing
Live Now
President Trump to hold news conference in the Rose Garden
Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Unique Bakersfield companies seeing rise in sales during pandemic

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Say It Creative has been booming with business.

What started as a small family business two years ago has now become a way to celebrate all kinds of events while people are stuck at home.

The sister run company every night, lays out all of the decorations and starts assembling-. From there, they head to each house and set up the display for those to wake up to in the morning.

Thursday night is the most set ups they’ve had yet. They had 13 birthday celebrations, 12 graduations and 2 retirements. They assembled and put up throughout the night.

The sisters say they are grateful to be apart of each special moment and are blown away by how much their company has taken off.

If you’d like to know more, check out their Instagram page: Say It Creative

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News