Union official confirms five detention deputies at Lerdo tested positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five detention deputies at Lerdo Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an official with the Kern County Detention Officers Association.

The union’s president, Dustin Alkire, said Tuesday that the deputies are recovering at home.

Earlier Tuesday, Sheriff Donny Youngblood said a total of 10 sheriff’s office employees have tested positive for the virus. Two inmates at the jail have also tested positive, and have been isolated and are receiving treatment, the sheriff said.

None of the employees have been hospitalized.