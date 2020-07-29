‘Unfortunately, this is real stuff:’ Ridgecrest COVID-19 patient asks community to take virus seriously

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A COVID-19 patient at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital shared his story via social media in hopes the community takes the virus seriously. Daryl Silberberg has been fighting the coronavirus since late June and is now being treated in the COVID-19 section of the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital shared his story in a Facebook post:

“Good morning Facebook. As some of you know, I have been fighting the Covid virus since the end of June. I have had a ton of time through this to read all kinds of posts claiming all kinds of things that, depending on your view can be considered truths, lies, and politics. For me so far this has been going on since June 26. 3 ER visits, 2 days in the hospital and a bunch of high fever days and nights struggling to breathe . The body aches and Covid rash suck bad too. Currently for me it is 2ndary pneumonia which has set in and is somewhat normal I guess. Unfortunately this is real stuff. I continually read people post about “this being a virus so bad that you have to be tested in order to know if you have it”, and all kinds of other similar comments reducing it down to being a politically motivated event. Let’s be real, it’s an election year, everything will be used and if you don’t think one side or both are going to use a global pandemic to try to gain or remain in control, you are crazy. What I am wanting to say though is that I am in the COVID section of our hospital. There are other people in here that are as sick or sicker than I am. I have not seen them but doors shut equals a room occupied and when I came in all but one door was shut. This is here, it is real and I am telling you that you do not want this. I was one of the people who believed this was mostly political. Yeah I was humbled quickly, but I am now worried about my community. I do not have any major risk factors, do not smoke, work out 3-4 days a week with weights and cardio. I own a business which has been impacted negatively by this whole thing starting in March. Being sick has only exacerbated this. Please take this seriously. This city has fought back from many devastating events through the years with RIFS, Earthquakes, and many other business killing events. We will also fight back from this one but let’s start being smart about this and ALL take preventive measures recommend by science and those in authority whether you like them, or hate them, to reduce its effects on our community moving forward. Yes quarantine sucks as does social isolation and those damn masks but if is what we have to do in order to LESSEN the effects on our community it is absolutely worth it.”

-Daryl Silberberg