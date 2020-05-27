U.S. surpasses 100,000 coronavirus deaths

The United States surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths as of Wednesday afternoon, according to NBC News’ count, becoming the first country to reach the grim milestone.

The U.S. leads the world in both deaths and confirmed cases, with 1.69 million infections. Among the infected are more than 62,000 doctors, nurses and other health care providers on the front lines of the COVID-19 response, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. At least 291 have died.

California surpassed 100,000 positive cases today and 3,837 deaths, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.