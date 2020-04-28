U.S. passes 1 million COVID-19 cases

More than 1 million people in the United States have been infected by the coronavirus as of Tuesday, a mark that comes as some states begin to ease lockdowns.

The U.S. has recorded more than 56,000 deaths due to COVID-19, according to NBC News’ tally. Worldwide, over 3 million people have been sickened and more than 212,000 have died.

Some parts of the U.S. have shown indications of a leveling off of new cases and deaths. That has in turn sparked greater calls — particularly from supporters of the Trump administration — to push for governors to begin reopening stores and public spaces.

But health professionals warn that coronavirus cases could easily spike again if proper social distancing is not maintained.

President Donald Trump said Monday that the effort to expand testing is being done with the private sector to “help local governments get this horrible plague over with and over with fast.”