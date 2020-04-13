U.S. Navy sailor assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt dies of COVID-19 complications

In this April 7, 2020, photo released by the U.S. Navy, sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt move ready to eat meals for sailors who have tested negative for COVID-19 and are being taken to local hotels in an effort to implement social distancing at Naval Base Guam. People in Guam are used to a constant U.S. military presence on the strategic Pacific island, but some are nervous as hundreds of sailors from the coronavirus-stricken Navy aircraft carrier flood into hotels for quarantine. Officials insist they have enforced strict safety measures. (Mass Communication Specialist Julio Rivera/U.S. Navy via AP)

(NBC NEWS) – The sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt who was admitted to the intensive care unit of the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam on April 9 died of complications related to COVID-19 on Monday, according to the U.S. Navy.

The sailor, whose named is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. He was removed from the ship and placed in an isolation house on Naval Base Guam with four other USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors, the Navy said in a statement.