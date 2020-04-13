U.S. Navy sailor assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt dies of COVID-19 complications

(NBC NEWS) – The sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt who was admitted to the intensive care unit of the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam on April 9 died of complications related to COVID-19 on Monday, according to the U.S. Navy.
The sailor, whose named is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. He was removed from the ship and placed in an isolation house on Naval Base Guam with four other USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors, the Navy said in a statement.