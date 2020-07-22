U.S. Health & Human Services approves surge capacity for COVID-19 testing in Bakersfield

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGET) — The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services has approved surge capacity for COVID-19 testing in Bakersfield, Congressman Kevin McCarthy announced on Twitter.

McCarthy said that means that facilities will be able to ramp up more testing in Kern County at no cost and that it could start immediately.

“It worked in Jacksonville, and I’m glad to work with the Trump Admin to bring results to my hometown,” he said.

It worked in Jacksonville, and I’m glad to work with the Trump Admin to bring results to my hometown. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 22, 2020

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.