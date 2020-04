Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of the intensive care unit where he was being treated after contracting the coronavirus, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Johnson, 55, was admitted to London’s St Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday after “persistent” COVID-19 symptoms. The following day, he was moved into intensive care.

Before he moved, a spokesperson said he had had a “good night” and thanks the U.K.’s National Health Service for the “brilliant care” he had received.