Two-thirds of restaurant employees out of work, industry survey says

(NBC NEWS) — A survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association says that nearly two-thirds of the industry’s workforce is now unemployed.

The survey, which was released as part of the association’s request for federal funding, estimates that more than 8 million restaurant workers have lost their jobs or been furloughed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The National Restaurant Association estimates that the industry faces more than $240 billion in losses nationwide by the end of 2020.

“Its survey reported that more than 60 percent of restaurant owners say that existing federal relief programs—including the CARES Act—will not enable them to keep their employees on payroll during the downturn,” the association said in a release Monday.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics only has data as recent as last month, but did show a nearly 2.6 percent increase in food service unemployment rates from March 2019 to March 2020. Millions of Americans have filed for unemployment in the month of April.