Two Target employees at Ming Avenue location test positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Target has confirmed that two employees at its location on Ming Avenue have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company says the two employees went into quarantine and are following health department guidelines.

The two employees were placed on leave, and the company said the store was deep cleaned and sanitized once learned of the positive cases. Target didn’t say when they learned of the positive diagnoses.

Target adds they are providing store employees masks, gloves, and installing partitions at checkout lanes, and using social distancing.