Two residents at Village at Seven Oaks test positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two residents at the Village at Seven Oaks senior living community recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Frontier Management, which operates the facility, said an isolation wing has been established for positive residents. In addition, the Village at Seven Oaks has implemented several safety protocols, including social distancing, staff education and screening.

The Village at Seven Oaks is currently not allowing any outside visitors into the community. Essential visitors are referred to outside medical partners, according to Frontier Management.