Two prison employees test positive for COVID-19, CDCR says

(KGET) — Two people who work at state prisons outside Kern County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

One person is employed at California State Prison in Sacramento, the other at San Quentin.

CDCR says there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus among inmates.

“If at any point it is determined there is a potential exposure to the incarcerated population, the Agency will restrict movement at the institution while a contact investigation is underway and quarantine those deemed at-risk for an observation period,” it said in a release Friday morning.

