Two people on CSUB campus test positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people who had recently been on the Cal State Bakersfield campus have tested positive for COVID-19, the university has confirmed. 

CSUB said the first individual is believed to have been contagious between June 30 and July 2 while the second was possibly contagious July 8-9. Both were present on campus during daytime hours.

Those who were in close contact with these individuals have been notified and safety precautions have been implemented, such as sanitization, the university said. 

“CSUB identifies the health and safety of our students, staff and faculty as our top priority and we believe our community deserves to know this information, even as we mitigate any risks,” the university said in a notice that was sent out yesterday. “We are open with our campus community because that’s the right thing to do.”

CSUB has severely restricted the number of people allowed on campus. Though it’s not technically closed, as classes continue virtually, the university said it has had very few people on campus.

CSUB said it has instituted a strict approval process for anyone requesting access to the campus.

