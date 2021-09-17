Two of Gov. Newsom’s children test positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Two of Governor Gavin Newsom’s children tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Governor’s Office spokesperson Erin Mellon.

The governor, his wife Jennifer and their other two children have since tested negative.

Newsom’s family is following COVID-19 protocols, Mellon said.

The family continues to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoor to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way to end the pandemic.

