Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak

Two of Gov. Newsom’s children test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Two of Governor Gavin Newsom’s children tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Governor’s Office spokesperson Erin Mellon.

The governor, his wife Jennifer and their other two children have since tested negative.

Newsom’s family is following COVID-19 protocols, Mellon said.

The family continues to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoor to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way to end the pandemic.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News