Two local campuses host mass vaccination clinics

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just two days after Kern County entered the red tier of COVID-19 restrictions, local leaders are doubling down on their efforts to vaccinate the people who live here. Health experts urge Kern residents to get their shots, as Governor Gavin Newson promises to extend vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older next month. Today Kern residents rolled up their sleeves to gain protection from the virus at two local colleges.

Bakersfield College partnered with the Latino COVID-19 Task Force and the Centric Foundation to give out 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines. This is the second drive-through clinic at the college’s Northeast Bakersfield campus, adding to the quarter-million doses given out in the county so far

“Here we are, another thousand,” said Leticia Perez, Kern County Fifth District Supervisor. “We’re demonstrating that we can pop up quickly. Kern County can do this.”

Some say they feel relieved to gain protection from the virus.

“It was kind of haunting me that I hadn’t taken it,” said Maryann Bayne, who got her vaccine today. “So I finally decided it was time to do it, because I want to travel. And it was easy.”

Across town, California State University Bakersfield unveiled a clinic of its own. The University partnered with Kaiser Permanente, Dignity Health and Adventist Health. Event organizers say they prepared to vaccinate about 1,500 people today. Experts say nearly 90 percent of Americans need vaccines to wipe out the pandemic.

“We want to open up, we want to get back to normal as a community,” said Andrae Gonzales, Bakersfield City Council Member serving Ward Two. “We want to move forward. But in order for us to do that, we have to ensure that a lot of us get vaccinated.”

If you want to sign up for a vaccine at Bakersfield College’s drive-through clinic, visit BakersfieldCollege.edu. You can get an appointments at California State University Bakersfield by visiting the state’s website MyTurn.CA.Gov.