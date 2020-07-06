Two GET employees test positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Golden Empire Transit employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed today.

GET said it was notified on Sunday that the employees at its Bakersfield facility recently tested positive for the virus. The employees are receiving care and are quarantined at home. GET said it has disinfected areas of its Bakersfield facility that may have been exposed to COVID-19.

“GET is working with the affected employees to get testing, medical care and any resources needed,” said CEO Karen King. “Our employees will not return to work until they are medically cleared and have self-isolated for the required amount of time.”

GET said it is closely monitoring the situation and will take further action if necessary.

“Our primary focus is the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and our community,” King said. “We are doing everything we can to keep our employees and customers safe and healthy and have taken all necessary precautions to achieve this.”