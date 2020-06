Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two employees at the In-N-Out Burger on Panama Lane have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the restaurant.

The COVID-positive employees last worked on June 12 and 13, a restaurant spokesman said, and those who worked closely with them have been tested.

The restaurant was deep-cleaned on June 15 and 16, the spokesman said.