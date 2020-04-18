Two employees at Little Caesars restaurants in Bakersfield test positive for coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two employees at Little Caesars restaurants have tested positive for COVID-19.

An employee at the Niles Street location tested positive last week, and this week an employee at the South H Street location tested positive, said Chief Operating Officer Johnny Baklini. He said they got the virus from an outside source.

Baklini said the health of customers and employees is their top priority.

“We are working closely with the health department and following all their recommendations along with the CDC,” he said in an email. “We are doing more than what is required because we feel it’s the right thing to do.”

The employees with the virus are being quarantined and will continue to be paid while on leave. All employees at the Niles Street and South H Street locations are getting tested at the company’s expense, Baklini said. They’ll be quarantined and will continue to get paid until their results come back negative.

The restaurants have been cleaned, sanitized and disinfected, Baklini said, and employees have masks, gloves, glasses and will soon also have face shields.