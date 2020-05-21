Two churches reopen ahead of proposed Phase 3 guidelines

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two local churches are not waiting for the green light from the state to reopen.

Mary’s Chapel witht the St. Francis of Assisi parish and St. Phillip the Apostle are reopening their doors for silent prayer.

Mary’s Chapel is paritally opening Monday through Friday for private prayer. The parish says these hours are temporary and subject to closure without notice.

They say they are also enforcing social distancing guidelines and only allowing 10 people inside the church at a time and no longer than 15 minutes.