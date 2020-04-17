Two Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra musicians to play at 17th Place Townhomes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A concert from the comfort of your own home?

That’s what the management at 17th Place Townhomes had in mind in scheduling two musicians from the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra to perform in its courtyard Saturday evening. Residents will be able to watch and listen from their windows.

“During these stressful times when many are missing the ability to connect, the opportunity to bring live music to the residents is especially exciting,” said Holly Arnold, executive director of the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, in a news release. “Studies have shown that music is good for overall well-being and, in addition, this opportunity allows the residents to have a socially distant, but shared experience.”

The musicians will perform from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.