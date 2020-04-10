Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Tulare County reports 11th COVID-19 death

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Public Health Department has confirmed the 11th death from COVID-19 in the county.

According to health officials, the individual passed away on Apr. 9 and was over 65 years of age. It is not know how the individual contracted COVID-19.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the friends and family who lost their loved one due to COVID-19. Social distancing is the most important tool community members can use to avoid getting or giving COVID-19.”

DR. KAREN HAUGHT, TULARE COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News