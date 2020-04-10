Tulare County reports 11th COVID-19 death

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Public Health Department has confirmed the 11th death from COVID-19 in the county.
According to health officials, the individual passed away on Apr. 9 and was over 65 years of age. It is not know how the individual contracted COVID-19.
“We offer our sincere condolences to the friends and family who lost their loved one due to COVID-19. Social distancing is the most important tool community members can use to avoid getting or giving COVID-19.”DR. KAREN HAUGHT, TULARE COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER