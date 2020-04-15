Tulare County health officials report 11 COVID-19 cases at Lindsay senior facility

LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported Wednesday that Lindsay Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation had 11 residents test positive for COVID-19.

Lindsay Gardens administration reached out to the county’s Public Health Branch as soon as they saw symptomatic residents and those residents were able to be tested, said Tammie Weyker-Adkins, spokeswoman for the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency.

Health officials are working with Lindsay Gardens and the state Healthcare-Associated Infection program on ensuring they understand the guidelines for caring for COVID-19 patients and keeping them separated from residents that are non-symptomatic.

Additionally, hospital-associated infection control has been informed and began an initial investigation as soon as the facility reported the first positive case.

Weyker-Adkins said state and county personnel are visiting Lindsay Gardens Wednesday on infection prevention.

Tulare County reported 296 positive COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning. A total of 101 of those cases affected patients over 65 years of age. Health officials also reported 13 deaths and 15 recoveries.

Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency also released an online map (click here) detailing where in the county COVID-19 cases are being reported.