Tulare County confirms its first case of COVID-19

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Public Health has confirmed the county’s first case of COVID-19.

Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught announced Wednesday an individual has tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials say the individual is in stable condition. They believe that the virus was contracted out of the area and the individual did enter public areas while showing symptoms.

Tulare County Public Health Branch is currently conducting an investigation.

“We hope the patient has a quick recovery,” said, Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “The safety and well-being of our community remains our top priority and we are asking community members to remain calm and implement appropriate infection control and management procedures such as staying home when ill, washing hands frequently with soap and water, covering coughs and sneezes at all times with a disposable tissue, and practicing social distancing.”