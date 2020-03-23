Trump approves Newsom’s request for ‘major disaster’ declaration

(KGET) President Trump has approved Gov. Gavin Newsom’s request of a “major disaster” declaration, a move that authorizes federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The declaration includes any and all individual programs to assist those affected by the outbreak and lessen the economic impacts of the crisis. The order provides additional assistance, including but not limited to, mass care and emergency assistance, crisis counseling, disaster case management, disaster unemployment assistance, disaster legal services and Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance.



State and local governments have taken extraordinary steps to protect public health in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Last week, the governor signed emergency legislation allocating $1.1 billion toward the state’s response, issued a Stay at Home order, deployed the National Guard to help support food banks, and signed an executive order to prepare the health care system for a possible surge in cases

The president’s action makes federal funding available for crisis counseling for affected individuals in all areas of California. It will also provide aid such as food assistance and more financial help for people who have lost work or face business losses stemming from the pandemic.

Business owners who do not qualify for regular unemployment insurance, for example, may apply for disaster unemployment insurance.

Trump also approved Newsom’s earlier request to deploy the Navy medical ship Mercy to Los Angeles to help relieve strain on the hospitals there.