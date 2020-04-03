Trump administration says Americans should wear non-medical masks

President Donald Trump on Friday said Americans should wear non-surgical masks when they’re out of their homes to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
“The CDC is advising the use of nonmedical cloth face covering as a voluntary health measure,” Trump, referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during his daily briefing on the pandemic. “It is voluntary.”
“The CDC is not recommending the use of medical-grade or surgical-grade masks,” he added.
The decision, made after the cities of New York and Los Angeles advised their residents to wear cloth masks, was expected. Officials want to save surgical-grade and N95 masks for health workers.