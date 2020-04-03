Trump administration says Americans should wear non-medical masks

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 25: Flanked by Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, in the press briefing room of the White House on March 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. The United States Senate continues to work on a $2 trillion aide package to combat the health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump on Friday said Americans should wear non-surgical masks when they’re out of their homes to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

“The CDC is advising the use of nonmedical cloth face covering as a voluntary health measure,” Trump, referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during his daily briefing on the pandemic. “It is voluntary.”

“The CDC is not recommending the use of medical-grade or surgical-grade masks,” he added.

The decision, made after the cities of New York and Los Angeles advised their residents to wear cloth masks, was expected. Officials want to save surgical-grade and N95 masks for health workers.