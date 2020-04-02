Together Inspired: Local whiskey distiller converts his shop to supply hand sanitizer to those in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET TV-17 is teaming with Adventist Health Bakersfield to highlight the many inspiring stories in our community.

Lives are transformed every day by people in our community who care about taking action to better the lives of others.

In line with our series called “Together Inspired,” this story highlights a local whiskey distiller converting his shop to supply hand sanitizer for those in need.

Mark Green, the owner of Dead Horse Distillery, has been making whiskey since he was a kid growing up in Kentucky

“It’s in my blood,” Green said,” it’s what I was raised to do.”

For four generations, his family has been handcrafting barrels of his great-granddad’s special corn recipe, but now, he is filling those containers with hand sanitizer.

“Well, it’s been a little crazy,” said Green, “a lot of late hours.”

So for the past week, Green has been like a mad scientist in a laboratory while converting his distillery into what looks like a Purell factory.

“This place… it’s a mess, and it’s because I’ve just been working a lot, ” Green said.

Green has been working from sunrise to sundown to donate a couple thousand gallons to those in need.

Glen Ephrom, Executive Director for the Golden Empire Gleaners, is one of the beneficiaries of this project.

“It means the world to us,” said Ephrom, “some of these items they just wouldn’t have access to, if it wasn’t for generous local donors, like Mark.”

Thus, while this southerner has a rough exterior, he’s actually sweeter than a bottle of his salted caramel flavored liquor.

“We got to help each other; we got to help people,” said Green. “We wanted to help everybody out as much as we could.”

Along with Gleaners, Green will give away hand sanitizer to Bakersfield Homeless Shelter, the Boys and Girls Club, and the Mission at Kern.

He will also be giving away six free ounces of this disinfectant for every bottle of whiskey he sells.