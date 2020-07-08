Today Cleaners employee tests positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Today Cleaners employee recently tested positive for COVID-19, the company has confirmed.

The employee is currently on a mandated quarantine leave until they are cleared to return to work, the company said. Other employees who may have been exposed have also been placed in quarantine pending their test results.

Today Cleaners said its store at 2033 H St. was temporarily closed and sanitized by a contract cleaning company. A replacement staff was brought in from other locations who are presently on duty.

As of this morning, the store is back open for normal business hours, the company said.

“Today Cleaners places the highest priority on safety for our employees and customers,” the company said in a statement. “Our employees’ health is our utmost concern in these unprecedented times, as well as their confidentiality.”