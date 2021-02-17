Timeline for lifting COVID-19 restrictions unknown as variants continue to spread throughout state

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Although there are encouraging signs in Kern County’s case rates, lifting restrictions remains in question as different variants continue to spread throughout the state.

While unthinkable just last month, many counties in California could be just weeks away from seeing restrictions lifted. Kern County is still in the purple, most restrictive tier. There will be less restrictions once the county enters the red tier.

Governor Gavin Newsom was asked about the timeline of reopening on Tuesday as cases continue to fall. While hesitant, Newsom said he believes several counties will not only move out of the purple tier but into the less-restrictive orange and yellow tiers.

Gov. Newsom said while the trendlines are hopeful, reopening plans could change based on the spread of different variants of the coronavirus, which are thought to be more transmissible.

So far, California has seen 189 cases of the U.K. variant, two of the South African strain and more than 1,800 cases of the west coast variants. The west coast variant number is up 50 percent since last week.



