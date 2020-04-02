‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic transfers to hospital after fellow inmates test positive for COVID-19

As we are all asked to stay home to do our part in this pandemic, healthcare workers don't have that option. Most are working longer days than ever, on the front lines of this crisis. KGET wants to thank doctors, nurses and medical professionals for their sacrifices and share some of their experiences.

Dr. Kiran Loewen, the medical director of Priority Urgent Care, shared her experience recently on Facebook. Her husband is an emergency room doctor. Loewen has worked the past 20 days straight and neither has seen their daughter in more than two weeks because they don't want to risk exposing her the virus. "It's hard. It's so hard. There's not a day that goes by that I don't want to hug her or kiss her and it's so hard not to as a mom. Being a doctor is probably one of the hardest things right now." She also shared a very difficult conversation she had with her husband recently. "He and I had that conversation last night of o.k., what if you do get infected and what if you do get intubated and what if you don't make it. And that's one of the hardest conversations I have had to have with my husband. And that's what we want the community to know we providers are seriously thinking of this kind of stuff. We want people to know we are not taking this lightly there's a reason we are trying to be overprotective or over cautions. It's because we see what's coming down the pipeline." Dr. Loewen shared her story because she wants the community to take this virus seriously, and stay home.