Three GET employees test positive for COVID-19, raising total to 13 workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three Golden Empire Transit employees recently tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed.

GET said it was notified about the positive cases today. The employees are receiving care, are quarantined at home and won’t return to work until they are medically cleared, the company said. GET now has 13 employees who have tested positive for the virus since March.

“GET is working with the affected employees to get them medical care and any resources they need,” said CEO Karen King. “Our primary focus is the safety and well-being of our people, our riders and our community. We are doing everything we can to keep our employees and riders safe and healthy and have taken all necessary precautions to achieve this.”

GET said it disinfects and sanitizes its buses every night with routine cleaning of hard surfaces throughout the day. It is also practicing social distancing in its Bakersfield facility and on the buses. The company said it has placed signage on each bus requiring that masks be worn while riding.

In addition, GET said it has added extra buses on busier routes to eliminate crowding and help with social distancing.

“GET is committed to providing safe transportation to our community, working hard to provide an essential service that many in our community depend on,” the company said in a news release. “We continue to be grateful to our employees for their extraordinary efforts. These difficult times call for each of us to show the best of who we are. We are continuing closely to monitor the situation as it develops and will take appropriate action when necessary.”