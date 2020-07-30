Three GET employees test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 16 workers since March

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit has confirmed that three more employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 16 workers since March.

GET said it was notified today about the new positive cases at its Bakersfield facility. The employees are receiving care and are quarantined at home. The company said all necessary precautions and procedures are being followed to protect employees.

“GET is working with the affected employees to get them medical care and any resources they need,” CEO Karen King said. “Our employees will not return to work until they are medically cleared. Our primary focus is the safety and well-being of our people, our riders and our community.”

GET said it is practicing social distancing in its facility and on the buses. The company has placed signage on each bus requiring that masks be worn while riding, promoting social distancing and encouraging seating in every other row to limit interaction while riding the bus.

In addition, GET said it has added extra buses on busier routes to eliminate crowding on the buses

and is offering mask to riders who do not have a mask.

Until further notice, GET said buses are operating on a Saturday schedule daily.