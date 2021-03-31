Those 50 and older eligible for vaccine starting Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern residents 50 and older become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday, according to public health officials.

The state announced the expansion last week, also saying those 16 and older become eligible April 15.

MyTurn has been updated to allow those age 50 and older to register and appointments can be scheduled now by visiting MyTurn.ca.gov or by calling the Public Health Call Center at 661-321-3000, Kern public health officials said.

The Kern County Fairgrounds Mass Vaccination Clinic has open appointments this week from Wednesday through Saturday. At this clinic, vaccines are free and no ID is required.