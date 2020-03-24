Bakersfield welding, truck-driving school still holding classes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Schools across Kern County and the entire state are closed down while the U.S. tries to wait out the Covid-19 virus with self-quarantining and other measures.

But at least one school is still open for business — and welding start tomorrow.

Advanced Career Institute, a Visalia-based welding and truck driving school, opened a Bakersfield campus in July 2018, and it’s addressing social distancing guidelines intended to address the coronavirus pandemic as best it can.

The vocational school is open for business. Welding classes start tomorrow and truck driving classes start April 6

Admissions advisor Tyler Placencio told KGET they’re sanitizing meticulously, maintaining the recommended distance between teacher and students, and pressing on.

Placencio noted that the U.S. needs truck drivers in a big way. In fact, he said, that particular job is considered essential, with an especially urgent need to move goods across the country.

But is learning that trade worth the present risk? That’s a decision only potential students themselves can make.

The nation’s 3.5 million professional truckers are in high gear with the demand for toilet paper, rice, beans, tuna and other staples soaring. But the dangers of truck driving — and learning to drive — have soared right along with it.