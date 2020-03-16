Third patient tests positive for coronavirus in SLO County

A third person in San Luis Obispo County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

The patient reportedly lives with the second SLO County resident confirmed to have the illness. That person was described as being under the age of 60 with significant underlying health conditions and living in the South County. Health officials say both are recovering in isolation at home and cooperating with the Public Health Department’s investigation.

The Public Health Department will hold a news conference Monday afternoon with more information on an executive order issued by County Administrative Officer Wade Horton to temporarily limit alcohol sales at on-site alcohol-serving establishments from Monday at 5 p.m. through Wednesday, March 18 at 12:01 p.m.

